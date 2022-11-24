Jose Feliciano: Behind This Guitar

Not Available

The official documentary on the life and continuing career of singer-songwriter and guitarist Jose Feliciano - the world’s greatest living guitarist, first-ever Latin crossover artist and pioneer in the mixing of musical genres and song interpretation. From an impoverished neighborhood in Puerto Rico to the streets of Spanish Harlem to the top of the pop music charts - Jose Feliciano has crafted an unrivaled music career spanning five decades. At the height of popularity, a national controversy almost ended his career. His enduring legacy is a testament to his undeniable talent & incredible resiliency.