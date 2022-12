Not Available

José Ramírez vs. Josh Taylor, billed as Undisputed, is an professional boxing match contested between WBC and WBO champion, José Ramírez, and WBA (Super), IBF, and The Ring champion, Josh Taylor, with the winner set to become the undisputed light welterweight champion since Terence Crawford, in 2017 and the second in four-belt era. The bout took place on May 22, 2021, in Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, Paradise, Nevada.