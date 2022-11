Not Available

Celebrated Austrian conductor Josef Krips leads the CBC Symphony Orchestra in this television broadcast from 1962, showcasing selections from several beloved Mozart operas, including "Don Giovanni" and "Le Nozze Di Figaro." This concert also features Mozart's Piano Concerto no. 13 and Symphony no. 41 in C Major ("Jupiter"). Noted soloists include pianist Malcolm Frager and vocalists Pierrette Alarie and Léopold Simoneau.