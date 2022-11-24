Josefine Mutzenbacher Teil 2 - Wie sie wirklich war

Not Available

...and now, for a good moan, the fucking goes on. This is how Josefine (Janine) Mutzenbacher describes the newest erotic adventures, in which she feels the hardest cocks in her hot pussy. As she does her business in the park, she meets the rich guy Fehringer. Exalted by her abilities, he takes heaven down to earth for Josefine (Janine). But this little bitch can´t take her fingers off from the other men and so, it´s no wonder, she is back on the streets again... Hot music, hot pussies and of course the Mutzenbacher herself, these two hours of hot erotic will pleasure you...just the REAL sequel of the Herzog-Mutzenbacher-movies. Extra longversion with an added scene.