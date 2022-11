Not Available

"Joseon Scandal - The Seven Valid Causes for Divorce" the second story! Kyeong-hwan and Yang-soon are poor but happily married. They don't have much, but Kyeong-hwan who had some real estate going on, makes it big. Just when they think life is going to get easier, Yang-soon falls ill and Kyeong-hwan brings home a concubine named Eun-chae who gets pregnant. Kyeong-hwan only has eyes for Eun-chae which cases Yang-soon to get angry and hurt Eun-chae...