Dr. David Neiman explores the historicity of the Biblical accounts of Joseph and the Exodus from Egypt. Joseph rises to the position of "Tzafnat Pa'aneakh" after successfully helping the Pharaoh of Egypt with his economic plans. Under Joseph's guidance, all land became the property of Pharaoh. A new Pharaoh came to power and enslaved the Israelite. They worked building the storage cities of Pithom and Ramses. These cities were arsenals for the armies of Egypt. Under Seti I and Ramses the II, Egypt was on the warpath. Ramses II was defeated at the battle of Kadesh by the Hittites. The loss of the largest Bronze Age army in history weakened Egypt and that vulnerability created the conditions in which the Israelite flight from Egypt could occur.