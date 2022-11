Not Available

Presented in two acts tracing the universe from chaos through the creation of the Earth, the sea, animals and man, this 1992 performance of composer Joseph Haydn's stirring oratorio features the Scottish Chamber Orchestra and Festival Choir Lucerne. Inspired by John Milton's epic poem Paradise Lost, the work is considered one of Haydn's masterpieces. Soloists include soprano Edith Mathis, tenor Christoph Pregardien and bass René Pape.