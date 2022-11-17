Joseph Koo Concert 2012

Not Available

Multiple generations of Hong Kongers have grown up to the songs of legendary composer Joseph Koo. His classic pop and television theme songs represent a golden era of Hong Kong music and a shared memory of times past. In September 2012, the septuagenarian songwriter held a special concert series at the Hong Kong Coliseum. A stunning lineup of Hong Kong's finest veteran singers, including George Lam, Teresa Cheung, Elisa Chan, Sandra Lang, Frances Yip, Johnny Yip, Ivy Ling, Adam Cheng and Anthony Wong, as well as Kay Tse, Joyce Lee and Gallen Lo, came together to perform over forty of Koo's classic works.