Joseph Koo Glorious Retirement 2015-2016 Concert

Not Available

Respected Hong Kong composer Joseph Koo, the creator of numerous classic Cantonese movie and TV drama theme songs, announced his retirement in 2015 and held the Dr. Koo Glorious Concert at Hong Kong Coliseum on December 8-19. Top singers such as Adam Cheng, Liza Wang, Hins Cheung, Frances Yip, Teresa Cheung, Kay Tse, Johnny Yip, Susanna Kwan and Elisa Chan participated in the concert to pay the highest tribute to the Godfather of Cantopop. Awarded a Gold Bauhinia Star for his considerable efforts in Hong Kong music industry, Joseph Koo presented The Gold Bauhinia Charity Concert at Hong Kong Coliseum on February 26 and 27, 2016, to express his gratitude to fans. Adam Cheng, Liza Wang, Susanna Kwan, Teresa Cheung, Sandra Lang, Teresa Carpio, William So, Lui Fong, Albert Au and C AllStar were invited to perform in the concert, and Michael Hui served as the host.