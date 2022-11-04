Joseph's Gift

Not Available

Joseph is the youngest member of a large family that owns a successful garment business in Los Angeles. His father, Jacob, makes no attempt at hiding the fact that Joseph is his favorite son, resulting in the constant envy and resentment of his brothers. Eventually, in their bitterness, they plot revenge against this favored son. When Joseph accompanies his brothers on a trip to New York, they commit the ultimate betrayal, stranding him there, a virtual prisoner in a corrupt, modern-day sweat shop.