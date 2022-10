Not Available

Surreal, offbeat short film about a cockroach who falls in love with the woman whose apartment he infests. They play beautiful duets on their violin and accordion, only to be interrupted by Josephine's brutish exterminator husband, Moe. And so Roach devises a plan: he crawls into Moe's brain and gains control of his higher functions. Manipulating Moe like a three hundred pound sock puppet, Roach woos Josephine.