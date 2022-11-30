Josephine King: Selfish Bitch Female Artist

Not Available

At the age of 30, Josephine King was diagnosed with bipolarity. At 40, after yet another suicide attempt, she began painting a series of self-portraits in which she exposes all her suffering. The result of this work is frightening. Strong colors, extravagant clothes, messy hair, smeared eyes. Today, at the age of 45, she begins to gain notoriety and recognition. Her painting and her talent are what keep her alive. Entirely narrated in English and shot in London, Amsterdam, Paris and Saint-Gervazy, the film retraces the artist's life, presenting the places where she lived, grew up, studied and worked.