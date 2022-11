Not Available

For Josh Kirby, time is one big banana peel. Just as he's whooshing safely into hypertime, he takes a cosmic header and ends u in a bizarre place called Toyworld. The odds against Josh being relocated by his far-off crew: exactly 5,487,603 to 1. The odds that pursuing mad metalhead Dr. Zoetrope will find him are... Sorry, Josh, it's a slam dunk. But Josh has allies. The lifelike toy creations of fuddy-duddy tinkerer rally to his cause.