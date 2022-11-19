Josh Ritter - In Good Company

Not Available

IN GOOD COMPANY is a movie which takes the viewer on a journey with Josh Ritter. It features performances over two nights at Vicar Street, Dublin, Ireland as well as plenty of intimate interview footage with Josh and plenty of colour and context around Dublin. There are moments of mass sing along (Kathleen, Jiggs, etc), stark roots emotion (Idaho, Best For The Best, Bone Of Song) and also the beautiful visual stage setting (projections and wildlife adorn the stage) and there's the amazing snow and lighting during Snow Is Gone which were created especially for the night. A rare, beautiful movie of Josh Ritter and his band in all their glory. This is Josh's gift back to his fans.