“Joshua and the Promised Land” comes as a heartwarming tale for the whole family in the tradition of C.S. Lewis and J.R.R. Tolkien – about the courage one learns from trusting God – and as a result, finding the ability to overcome many of life’s problems. Join young Joshua Carter on an epic dream-adventure – from the parting of the Red Sea as the Hebrews escape from Egypt, through forty years in the wilderness, finally to the fall of the sinful city of Jericho.