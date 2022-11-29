Joshua C Love: Cold-Hearted Killer

Not Available

A darkly enraged worker bee named Alisia Fire finds herself numb to the world at her desk job in Chengdu, China. Taking walks in factory garden only subside some of her pent up aggression. Fed up with her petty job description, Alisia Fire decides that she needs a new form of excitement in her life. She realizes that her power comes from her beauty, and yet her hunger for that power seems limited only by her environment. Willing to bend the weight power in her mind as well as her world, she is likewise willing to give away parts of herself in order to achieve total control of a situation. So she plans a murder.