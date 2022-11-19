Joss Stone - Mind, Body & Soul Sessions

Not Available

English singer-songwriter Joss Stone's great talent is featured in her first concert release, MIND, BODY & SOUL SESSIONS. The concert footage is from Stone's sold-out show at New York City's Irving Plaza, a venue known for its intimacy and for hosting the best alternative and cutting-edge acts on the contemporary music scene. The youthful Stone is known for her unique renditions of soul and R&B classics, but has also emerged as a skillful songwriter. She has collaborated on songs with other artists as diverse as Betty Wright, Portishead's Beth Gibbons, and the Roots. The MIND, BODY & SOUL SESSIONS contains performances by Stone of hits from both of her multi-platinum albums, including her singles "You Had Me," "Super Duper Love," and "Fell in Love With a Boy," a re-working of a song by fellow hipsters the White Stripes. The MIND, BODY & SOUL SESSIONS allows fans to get close to Stone at her best, in a soulful live performance in a special setting.