Using an experimental structure derived from a pre-Islamic poetic form known as the Qasida (ode), this is an ancient poem for modern times. This epic tale traverses the reaches of the Kingdom, taking in 15 distinctive regions and terrains, including Jeddah, Tabuk, Mecca, and Ha’il. An immersive journey across diverse walks of Saudi life, the film sheds light on cultural and geographic treasures, including archeological histories and contemporary realities. Produced by the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra), the film brings together award-winning Australian director and composer Andrew Lancaster, with co-director Osama Alkhurayji – a Saudi documentary filmmaker, whose timeless and unique narrative draws on the sheer power of sound and image. Free of dialogue, the film is an immersive experience through culture, music, and natural landscape, vibrantly illustrating the dramatic transformations that have forged the Kingdom.