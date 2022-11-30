Jour de nuit

Not Available

Three individuals from different backgrounds discuss the nature of vision from strikingly different perspectives in this Swiss documentary. Peter Berman is a professional actor who has developed a tumor that has severely impacted his sight; he discusses his condition, and how it has affected his perceptions and his craft. Monie Neziane is a young woman who has gone blind; she speaks of her memories of light and images and how blindness has led her to a new way of seeing. And Bruno Netter, an artist who paints landscapes in the Swiss countryside, whose sense of light, shadow, and color are the basis of his work, explains how creating a painting is much more than a matter of seeing with one's eyes.