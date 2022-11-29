Not Available

Journal of Disbelief tears pages out of the last 20 years to remind and to warn. In September 2001, Barbara Lee, a Democrat from Oakland, was the one member of the US Congress out of 535 who voted against handing President Bush unconditional power to take military action. In 2003, the UK government’s legal advice was that there were in- sufficient legal grounds for a pre-emptive invasion of Iraq. The days before yesterday are still on the horizon — still being enacted in front of our eyes.