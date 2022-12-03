Not Available

Journals and Remarks

    JOURNAL AND REMARKS, the second reel of the ongoing Continuous Quantities series, contains 700 shots, 29 frames each, shuttling between the 1839 version of what later became Charles Darwin’s A Voyage of the Beagle (1845) and images I gathered on a recent trip to the Galapagos Islands. Space and time, word and image, animal and landscape are divided and drawn together in accordance with Leonardo da Vinci’s Notebook entry No. 917: “Describe the nature of Time as distinguished from the Geometrical definitions.”

