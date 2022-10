Not Available

Determined to carve out a better future for herself, teenage Gouri leaves behind a life of prostitution that was forced upon her at a young age and takes a job as a caregiver for a mistrusting elderly widow. But just as she starts to find her footing in this new life, Gouri’s past rears its ugly head again. Skillful direction and understated performances shine in this nuanced exploration of the challenges and triumphs of starting over.