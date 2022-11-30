Journey Escape Tour - 1981

Not Available

Recorded and filmed on Journey's "Escape" tour in November of 1981 at the Houston Summit in Houston, Texas, "Live In Houston 1981" captures the band at the height of their commercial success. The concert was first filmed and recorded as a concert for the then-fledgling MTV network Hits such as "Lights", "Lovin', Touchin', Squeezin'", "Wheel in the Sky", and "Any Way You Want It" (written as "Anyway You Want It") are in evidence plus tracks from the band's then-current album "Escape" like its title cut, "Open Arms", "Who's Cryin' Now" and "Don't Stop Believin'".