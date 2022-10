2010

2009 concert that was recorded at the singer's homeland of the Philippines. Features tracks through out the band's career including songs from their top selling 2008 'Revelation' album. Tracks include: Only the Young, Wheel in the Sky, Open Arms, Separate Ways, Don't Stop Believin', Any Way You Want It, Be Good To Yourself, Faithfully, Escape, Lovin' Touchin' Squeezin'