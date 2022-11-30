Journey of a Red Fridge

Not Available

This is a story of a 17-year-old boy named Hari Rai, who lives in a small village in the Himalayan Mountains of Nepal, and his extraordinary journey. Hari is a student. However, he also works as a porter so that he could pay for his tuition and cover his living expenses. Although very young, he already has three years of experience carrying loads up and down the mountain, mostly tourists' backpacks. This time, he gets a job to carry a huge red refrigerator from the top of the mountain, to the nearest town. We follow Hari Rai on his journey through the fascinating Himalayan landscapes, we discover Hariâs inner life, his thoughts, hopes and dreams and we also get to know the culture and the local peopleâs way of life in this region.