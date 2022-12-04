Journey of Discovery: Creating Man of Steel

Not Available

Watch the movie with Director Zack Snyder's in-bred documentary with some select actors and cast members as they talk about the different scenes and show the incredible journey that was taken in order to re-imagine how the Superman mythology took it's new shape and how it was realized. We are also given some vignettes of some of the people, their chance meetings, how they got to where they're at now, and even an in-depth revelation of the whys and the ways they fabricated the history of Krypton, it's people, their technology, and their world's environment. The physical training and the days of shooting required for a scene and the various shoot locations.