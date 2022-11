Not Available

Filmed on location in the Middle East, Journey of Faith chronicles the courage and faith of Lehi's family with the eye of the camera and the insights of scholars from a broad range of expertise. The film shows the land of Nahom, where Ishmael was buried, and the most likely location for Bountiful, where Nephi built his ship. Insightful and inspiring, Journey of Faith shows how God molded Lehi's family in the wilderness to become a new people of God.