Journey of the Doomed stars Tung Wei as a knight that finds himself protecting the life of a beautiful young lady being stalked by a bunch of assassins headed by kung-fu actress extraordinaire Hui Ying-hung. Tung Wei was the kid that Bruce Lee slaps on the head at the beginning of Enter The Dragon. He went on to kung-fu stardom before becoming a highly successful fight director for Jet Li and Jackie Chan.