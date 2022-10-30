Journey of the Doomed stars Tung Wei as a knight that finds himself protecting the life of a beautiful young lady being stalked by a bunch of assassins headed by kung-fu actress extraordinaire Hui Ying-hung. Tung Wei was the kid that Bruce Lee slaps on the head at the beginning of Enter The Dragon. He went on to kung-fu stardom before becoming a highly successful fight director for Jet Li and Jackie Chan.
|Stephen Tung Wai
|Lin's brother
|Alex Man Chi-Leung
|Shan
|Kara Hui
|Monkey Lin
|Candice Yu On-On
|Fei Hsia
|Max Mok Siu-Chung
|Swallow 13
|Margaret Lee Din-Long
|Wind Eel
