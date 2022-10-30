Not Available

Journey Of The Doomed

  • Action
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Shaw Brothers

Journey of the Doomed stars Tung Wei as a knight that finds himself protecting the life of a beautiful young lady being stalked by a bunch of assassins headed by kung-fu actress extraordinaire Hui Ying-hung. Tung Wei was the kid that Bruce Lee slaps on the head at the beginning of Enter The Dragon. He went on to kung-fu stardom before becoming a highly successful fight director for Jet Li and Jackie Chan.

Cast

Stephen Tung WaiLin's brother
Alex Man Chi-LeungShan
Kara HuiMonkey Lin
Candice Yu On-OnFei Hsia
Max Mok Siu-ChungSwallow 13
Margaret Lee Din-LongWind Eel

