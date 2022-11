Not Available

Janice is the subject of the town gossips for four reasons: she wears too much lipstick, her hair is too big, she is a single-mother and her two children are strange. Ray (6) is a hellraiser and Tony (9) is autistic. One day, however, Tony sits down at the piano and plays Twinkle Twinkle Little Star, and Janice knows there may be hope for him (and them) yet.