When filming “Esta é a Minha Casa”, the Fundos confessed to the director their desire to come to Lisbon. The Portuguese capital was then frequently featured in the French social media, due to a campaign of promotion of EXPO. A year later, during the summer holydays, João Pedro Rodrigues films the family again on their tour of the capital’s historical sites and the suburbs and on their trip to Expo or the Luz Stadium.