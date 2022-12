Not Available

The Donghai Dragon Girl (Li Qinyao), who is in charge of Fenglin, lost her memory and turned into a fish. She unexpectedly met Han Xiangzi (Zhang Yuan) who had a long-term relationship with her. During their fantasy journey to help the Dragon Maiden "jump over the Dragon Gate", Han Xiangzi gradually realizes the true meaning of love and human righteousness, and travels east for a thousand years to live up to her deep love.