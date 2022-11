Not Available

After a small airplane crash lands in a remote area of Central China, several passengers survive, including a Chinese boy and his American guardian. As they wait to be rescued, they soon encounter the mysterious Yeren-- an elusive ape-man creature rumored to have inhabited the Shennongjia mountains for many centuries. When ruthless poachers arrive to capture the Yeren, our heroes must decide if the unique creature is their friend or foe.