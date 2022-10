Not Available

“Journey to the Oscars” features in-depth, emotional stories about some of the most notable 2016 Oscar nominees, including Sylvester Stallone, Brie Larson, Bryan Cranston, Sir Ridley Scott and Matt Damon. Using a cinematic, documentary-style approach, the one-hour special focuses on the key moments that have defined each one as an artist and put the nominee on their unique path to Hollywood’s biggest night. Anchored by Robin Roberts