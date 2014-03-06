2014

Journey to the West: Conquering the Demons

  • Action
  • Fantasy
  • Adventure

Release Date

March 6th, 2014

Studio

China Film Group Corporation

Demon hunter Chen Xuanzhang (Wen Zhang) believes that he can purify any demon through love. However, his belief is shaken when his attempt to defeat a demon fish ends in a family's death and a victory for violent demon hunter Duan (Shu Qi). After getting encouragement from his master, Xuanzhang soldiers on to hunting down a demonic hog with the help of Duan, who has fallen in love with Xuanzhang. Despite help from other demon hunters, the hog gets away. As a last resort, Xuanzhang and Duan turn to the help of Sun Wukong (Huang Bo), who has been imprisoned for five centuries for his crimes in heaven.

Cast

Wen ZhangChen Xuanzang / Tripitaka
Shu QiMiss Duan
Huang BoMonkey King
Show LuoPrince Vacant/Prince Important
Lee Sheung-ChingFish Demon / Monk Sandy
Chen Bing-QiangPig Demon/KL Hog

