Journey to Watership Down

Based on the beloved bestseller by Richard Adams, this stunning animated series reunites composer Mike Batt Bright Eyes and the voice talents of John Hurt and Richard Briers from the classic 1978 feature film. It follows the heartwarming and "hare-raising" adventures of a small band of renegade rabbits, who leave their endangered dwelling to make their way across the English countryside, in search of a safe new home. Venturing out in their pursuit of the promised land, Hazel (Ian Shaw) and the other rabbits face adventure and uncertainty while meeting some new friends along the way, one of who tells them of Watership Down. Rik Mayall (The Wind in the Willows, The Young Ones) is a misplaced seagull, Kehaar, and Golden Globe nominee Jane Horrocks (Little Voice) plays the streetwise -- but accident prone--field mouse named Hannah.