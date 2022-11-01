Not Available

Journey with Papa

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Armando is the daddy, Cristiano is the adult son. Each of them lives his life in a different way respect the other: Armando is an old play-boy and often he "buys" his women with his money; Cristiano is a shy guy who lives in a community with other guys like him. The movie proceeds showing us, ironically, the differences, the different ways to think, to act, to treat the women between father and son.

Cast

Carlo VerdoneCristiano Ferretti
Edy AngelilloSoraya
Giuliana CalandraRita Canegatti
Ugo BolognaIng. Mantovani
Angelo InfantiGianni
Victoria ZinnySusanna

View Full Cast >

Images