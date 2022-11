Not Available

Peter returned from prison in his native city, in the hope that it will begin happy days. With surprise he learns that his sister became a foster mother to the newborn boy, but a real mother of the child - extravagant and slutty Maya wants to take it back. Peter falls in love with Maya. He's torn between his girlfriend and trying to manipulate sister. But he has to make a choice, and the happiness was so close, melt into thin air.