Jouw mooie rubberbrein

This expressionist portrait shows what lies hidden under the everyday lives of a young farmer and Dennis, who is addicted to amphetamine. The farmer feeds his pigs and Dennis surreptitiously feeds the monkey on his back. To avoid being dismissed, he helps where possible. For example, by holding the bleeding piglets when they are being neutered. At night, both men retire into a weird darkness. One plays with a curious installation, the other slips into a futuristic psychosis. Until a new day dawns.