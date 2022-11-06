Not Available

Joy Division Substance 1977-1988 (Factory FAC 277 1988) Never commercially released, this was a video compiled from existing TV and film sources. It includes the following: TV appearances on Granada Reports and Something Else (Shadowplay / She's Lost Control / Transmission) Live performance at Bowdon Vale Youth Club in Altrincham (She's Lost Control / Shadowplay / Leaders of Men) Live performance at the Apollo Theatre in Manchester (Dead Souls / Wilderness) The band's promotional videos (Love Will Tear Us Apart / Atmosphere) The edited version of the Wired video (FAC 211) CLIPS: Shadowplay (TV) She's Lost Control (S-8) Shadowplay (S-8) Leaders of Men (S-8) Transmission (TV) T.V. Interview She's Lost Control (TV) Dead Souls (VHS) Wilderness (VHS) Love Will Tear Us Apart (promo) Atmosphere (promo) "Wired" TV Special