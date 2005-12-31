2005

Joy Division - Under Review

  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 2005

Studio

Not Available

This 70-minute documentary covers the entire career of Joy Division, one of Manchester and Post-Punks most respected bands. It charts the entire short lifespan of the group, from their origins in their days as Warsaw to the more well known incarnation of Joy Division. Features include rare musical performances, obscure footage of rare interviews and rarely seen photographs. Plus review, comment, criticism and insight from; Mick Middles, co-author of Torn Apart: The Life Of Ian Curtis; former NME and Melody Maker journalist, Barney Hoskyns; Ex-Mojo Magazine editor, Pat Gilbert; Manchester punk musician and author, John Robb; music journalist and author David Stubbs; and more.

Cast

The ClashPerformer
Pat Gilberthimself
John LydonHimself
Ian CurtisHimself

View Full Cast >

Images