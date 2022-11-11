Joy In This Fight

Not Available

The renowned director of the unavoidable film A German Youth (Une Jeunesse Allemande, 2015) portrays a group of amateur singers from a Parisian suburb, for whom music is a means of resisting and getting out of isolation. With the collaboration of the composer Thierry Escaich, whose original music of the film is performed by nine musicians of the National Opera of Paris, he creates a film where music is the guide and intersects with images of these women, creating a transcendental and emotional labyrinth.