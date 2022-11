Not Available

Now in its 24th year, Joy to the World is an annual live performance holiday jazz radio program hosted by pianist Bob Thompson and produced by West Virginia Public Broadcasting. In addition to a distinguished solo career as the leader of the Charleston-based Bob Thompson Band, Thompson has also been a member of the Mountain Stage band since 1991 and in 2015 he was inducted into the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame. Featuring; Meredith Dean Augustin.