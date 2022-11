Not Available

The DVD originated in an unforgettable encounter of MPB (Braziliam Popular Music) icons in a show held in the theater of FECAP in São Paulo, Brazil. Names like Roberto Menescal, João Donato, Dori Caymmi, Monica Salamso, Zé Renato, his daughters Clara Moreno and Ana Martins, Leila Pinheiro and Francis Hime participated as Joyce's guests at the event, which coincides with the year in which the Bossa Nova turns 50 years of existence.