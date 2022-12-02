Jreamwriter's: Bent

Not Available

A domestic violence awareness film project based on characters and situations taken from the novel, The Rainbow through the Eyes of a Closet Homosexual's Wife, by Jreamwriter. The film focuses on the lead character, Kyleena, who portrays an emotionally, psychologically, physically, and spiritually abused woman of bi-racial beauty, ethnicity and poor parental conditioning. The film shows how Kyleena finds herself in a third marriage with a man, Alex, who has advertised himself to be a straight and holy man of God. Only, as the story progresses, and Alex's deceptive and debased character becomes more and more transparent, Kyleena finds that her spirituality, marriage, family, friendships, dreams, views of homosexuality, and sanity are all put to the test.