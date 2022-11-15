J.R.R. Tolkien and the Birth Of "The Lord of the Rings" And "The Hobbit"

Not Available

In a house in Oxford lived a remarkable man called J.R.R. Tolkien who told stories that thrilled the world. To this very day readers and film audiences are enjoying his magnificent epics “THE LORD OF THE RINGS” and “The Hobbit” – adapted to the big screen by producer, Peter Jackson. Although everybody has heard of Tolkien’s writing, very few people could tell you much about the man responsible for creating the best loved magical creatures that have become household names. This program will give you a real insight into the man behind the legends of “THE LORD OF THE RINGS,” and the people and places that shaped his unique literary genius. From the rolling English countryside to the sooty streets of Industrial Birmingham, the dreaming spires of Oxford to the World War I trenches of the blood soaked Somme; this is the story of the quintessential English College Professor who made epic mythology and legend accessible to one and all.