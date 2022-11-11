جريمه فى الاعماق

Not Available

Adham meets his old friend Muhsin after becoming a shipping company and marrying Afaf, whom he admired in the past. The mother gives her an antique contract on the night of her wedding. Muhsin loses his money on the gambling table and begins to withdraw his wife's balance. Muhsin agrees with his wife to dive deep in the sea to search for the contract and in the depths of the air hose is losing the life of doubt Adham in the Mohsen, but he has the evidence and surprised Mafn Bafaf on the road and tell him that some thieves have stolen He agrees with her to dive over Another to bring the contract and when he comes back surprised Adham to catch him.