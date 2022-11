Not Available

Believing that the chorus parts are of a complexity even greater than that of the solo parts, Jordi Savall handpicked for this recording an 'academy' of young singers destined for careers as solo professionals. The technical and artistic quality of the result obtained after several weeks of rehearsal is beyond superlatives. Jordi Savall chose to adapt the number of singers in each section of Bach's sublime Mass, in his first recording of a vocal work by Bach.