جذور اركان

A young Moroccan man returns to his hometown in one of the villages of Souss after an absence of two years that he spent in an illegal situation in France, and he is obliged to search for a way out to settle this situation. The young man, like many of his generation, has to resort to "white marriage" with the intention of solving the problem of residence and stability, so he returns to his homeland accompanied by "Monica", a 65-year-old foreigner, Events accumulate by clashing between two different cultures and two opposing perspectives.