Juan dela Cruz at ang Bakal na Krus

The Bakal na Krus (lit. Iron Cross) is the legendary weapon of the Tagabantay. The cross can transform into different weapon forms with the sword form as its default. Only the Tagabantay can use this weapon. The Tagabantay can attract the cross to his or her hands and place it securely in a wall. Bakal na krus Juan getting the Bakal na Krus from the wall. The Bakal na Krus was once a ordinary weapon crafted by a Spanish warrior priest. The cross became the legendary weapon as it is today when Datu Bangaraw struck the cross into the ground and made a prayer to make the cross a weapon of salvation. It is said that one who has bravery in one's heart and faith in God will become powerful. Datu Bangaraw's prayer was heard and the Bakal na Krus became a weapon that can change into different forms. He then passes the sword to his son, who in turn passes it to his descendants.