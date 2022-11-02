Not Available

Expanded from an acclaimed short subject, Del Olvidio Al No Me Acuerdo/Juan, I Forgot I Don't Remember looks at the life of a great author, and the ravages time can wreck upon both the body and mind. Director Juan Carlos Rulfo is the son of noted Mexican writer Juan Rulfo, and here the son speaks with many of his father's friends and contemporaries who also lived in southern Jalisco. However, the years have not been good to many of them, and few are able to clearly remember significant events in Rulfo's life -- or their own -- as the camera carefully records the wrinkles, grey hair, lost teeth, and other signs that time has left its mark upon their faces. What starts as a tribute to a great artist becomes a meditation on aging and how it's affecting the history of a generation of great Mexican literature. Del Olvidio Al No Me Acuerdo/Juan, I Forgot, I Don't Remember was shown as part of the 1999 Guadalajara Film Festival. ~ Mark Deming, Rovi